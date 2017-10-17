Pochettino Identifies Isco as a Real Madrid Danger Man and Labels His Creativity 'Not Normal'

By 90Min
October 17, 2017

Mauricio Pochettino has been talking up Real Madrid playmaker Isco ahead of Tottenham's trip to the Bernabeu on Tuesday.

The Real Madrid star has finally started to live up to his true billing in the Spanish capital, and has started to become regarded as one of the finest midfielders in world football at present.

GABRIEL BOUYS/GettyImages

Various injuries to Gareth Bale over the past year or so have allowed the former Malaga youngster to get more game time for los Blancos, and Tottenham manager Pochettino is particularly wary of his influence going into matchday three of the Champions League.

He said, as quoted by AS: "Every manager wants to sign the very best and he is one of the best players in the world.

"I have seen him at different clubs and his creativity is simply outside of the norm. He is at the stage now where he is fully matured. His magic is plain to see.

"I have been lucky to have seen him playing for different clubs and he has always been a player with a capacity and creativity above average."

Spurs going into the game hopeful of taking something from it - Madrid have faltered on a number of occasions at the Bernabeu so far this season, but it will take a huge team effort from Pochettino's men to topple the reigning champions of the last two years.

