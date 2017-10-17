PSG's Unhappy Adrien Rabiot a Target for Liverpool and Arsenal

According to L’Equipe, PSG's Adrien Rabiot is becoming increasingly frustrated at the French club, with Liverpool and Arsenal considering a move for the player.

The French media outlet state that Rabiot is frustrated by the lack of progress in talks to extend his current PSG contract, which expires in 2019.

BERTRAND GUAY/GettyImages

Arsenal and Liverpool are reported as potential destinations for the French international, while Rabiot himself has claimed that the Premier League intrigues him.

Rabiot is an experienced player with Champions League pedigree and at 22-years-old, he still has plenty of room to develop into a top European talent given game time.

However, Liverpool fans will say that what is really needed in January is a world class centre-half and striker to boost their defensive resilience and goalscoring potential, given the high quality midfielders they already have in the side.

With Naby Keita also arriving in the summer it may be a strange move for Jurgen Klopp to make, unless he's looking to let another player go.

The central midfielder may therefore be better suited to Arsene Wenger's side, who desperately need some solidarity in the middle of the park.

Rabiot has already played in all nine of PSG's opening Ligue 1 games this season, helping his side pick up 25 points in that time, meaning they are undefeated and at the top of the table.

He has personally scored one goal and made a further assist during that time, showing he possesses both attacking and defensive traits that make for a perfect box-to-box midfielder.

The Frenchman has also picked up an assist in PSG's first two Champions League fixtures, after his side dominated both Celtic and Bayern Munich in their first two games.

Rabiot will be hoping to further prove himself on the world stage Wednesday night as PSG take on Anderlecht, as they look to make it three from three in the Champions League.