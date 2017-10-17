Ray Wilkins Questions Whether Hector Bellerin Has Actually Improved Over Recent Seasons

Ray Wilkins admits that Hector Bellerin's performance against Watford on Saturday indicates how the Spanish right-back has 'gone backwards' in recent seasons.

Reported from the Daily Express, Wilkins questions whether the Bellerin we saw break into the Arsenal team would've conceded the penalty that galvanised Watford's late victory against the Gunners on Saturday.

He states: "What I would say is when I first saw this young man Bellerin come into English football, three, four years ago, he had dynamic pace.

"He was all over the pitch and I thought ‘my word, Arsene’s dug up one there, what a footballer'. He wouldn't have been beaten in that situation by Richarlison... there is minimal contact and he goes over, but unfortunately minimal contact in the modern-day game can mean a penalty kick."

The former Chelsea coach continues, suggesting the 22-year-old has actually stalled in his development since making his debut against Borussia Dortmund in the Champions League over three years ago.

Wilkins says: "Bellerin for me has gone slightly backwards from the player I first saw three or four years ago.

"This fella was one of the outstanding full-backs I had seen in many a year to be honest. He would never have been beaten in that situation."