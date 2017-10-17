Real Madrid and Spain captain Sergio Ramos has given his two cents as to who he believes should be the top five to win the world renowned Ballon d'Or this year - unsurprisingly naming three Madrid teammates in his list.

The so-called 'individual' award, whose usual winner happens to be the player who has enjoyed the most impressive trophy haul with his team in the past year is highly expected to be handed to Cristiano Ronaldo for 2017 - which would place him level with fierce rival Lionel Messi on five Ballon d'Or successes.

And now Sergio Ramos, who this year won La Liga and the Champions League along with Ronaldo, has given fans his personal insight towards the prestigious award - announcing who his top five players would be for the trophy.

Strangely enough, Ramos hands the top spot to Cristiano, with the third and fourth places going to other teammates Luka Modric and Marcelo respectively; while Lionel Messi (second) and Gianluigi Buffon (fifth) take up the two remaining spots:

Sergio Ramos' top 5 for Ballon D'Or 2017:



1. Cristiano Ronaldo

2. Leo Messi

3. Luka Modric

4. Marcelo

5. Buffon#SR4 #HalaMadrid pic.twitter.com/BxdI2h4fXV — Team Ramos (@TheKingSR4) October 13, 2017

Ramos is currently gearing up to face Tottenham in the Champions League final on Tuesday night. The Bernabeu plays hosts to Group H's leaders as the both sides look to stamp their authority over the other.

With Spurs making their way to Madrid, Ramos will be tasked with keeping England's highly rated striker, Harry Kane, quiet.

The 'complete forward' (labelled by Madrid boss Zinedine Zidane) has scored five goals in two Champions League games this season, and the Premier League Player of the Month for September will be keen to add to that tally come Tuesday night.