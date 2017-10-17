Real Madrid Eyeing £150m Harry Kane Swoop But Spurs Value Star Higher Than Neymar

Real Madrid interest in Tottenham talisman Harry Kane is reportedly intensifying to the point where the reigning European champions are prepared to make the 24-year-old by far the most expensive Englishman in history.

Earlier this week, Real coach Zinedine Zidane spoke of his admiration for Kane as the two sides prepare to meet in the Champions League, describing him as 'complete'.

Dan Istitene/GettyImages

According to the Daily Mirror, Real could make a £150m summer approach for Kane to make him the third most expensive player of all time behind only Neymar and Kylian Mbappe.

Kane was recently named Premier League Player of the Month for fifth time after scoring six goals for Spurs in September. That was his fifth monthly award overall, tying him with Wayne Rooney and Robin van Persie. Only Liverpool legend Steven Gerrard (six) has ever won more.

He is also a back-to-back Premier League Golden Boot winner after scoring 29 and 25 goals in the last two seasons. Understandably, Kane remains a favourite again in 2017/18, while he is getting better opportunities to test himself in the Champions League.

At Real, he would likely be seen as a replacement for Karim Benzema. The French forward is a Zidane favourite and recently signed a contract extension, but injuries have limited the 29-year-old.

However, Spurs are obviously not keen on selling any of their big stars. As such, it would appear that Real must offer at least as much as Paris Saint-Germain paid Barcelona for Neymar (£198m) to have any chance at all of prising Kane away from his boyhood club.

According to The Times, that means a £200m price tag. Chairman Daniel Levy has apparently told intermediaries that Spurs value Kane more highly than Neymar, with his perceived value also linked to his commercial importance ahead of moving into a new stadium next year.

Alex Morton/GettyImages

It is said Levy will not consider a bid for Kane until 2019 at the least earliest, a year into Spurs' residence at their new home, and even then it would have to be for a world record amount.