Tottenham Hotspur travel to the Santiago Bernabéu on Tuesday to face Real Madrid in a Champions League group stage match.

Tottenham enter Tuesday tied for first place on the Group H table with Real Madrid, with six points through two games. In their last Champions League match, Spurs defeated Apoel Nicosia 3-0 behind a hat trick from forward Harry Kane. Kane has scored 13 goals across all competitions this season and has looked like one of the premier strikers in the world. Tottenham will need a big day from their star in order to knock off defending champion Real Madrid.

Madrid have also scored six points in the group after defeating Borussia Dortmund 3-1 last month. While Madrid struggled early in league play, they have won their last four matches across all competitions and currently sit in second place on the La Liga table behind rival Barcelona. Madrid will be without former Tottenham star Gareth Bale and defender Dani Carvajal as they look to gain an edge in the group.

Find out how to watch the match below.

How to Watch:

Game Time: Tuesday, Oct. 17, 2:45 p.m. ET

TV Channel: Fox Sports 2

Live Stream: Watch live on Fubo TV. Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.