Tony Pulis Admits Frustration Following West Brom's Failure to See Out Win Over Leicester

West Brom manager Tony Pulis said his side felt 'disappointed' after they let their 1-0 lead slip against Leicester on Monday evening.

Nacer Chadli opened the scoring on his return to action with a superb freekck just after the hour mark, before Riyad Mahrez levelled the scores with ten minutes to pay as both sides stuttering form continued with a point each.

LINDSEY PARNABY/GettyImages

Despite suffering a late onslaught from the home side, Pulis, as quoted on Sky Sports, claimed his players felt frustrated with their inability to hold out for the win, saying:

"It's happened to us a few times this year when we've been leading and we've let it slip but as I said before the game it's a very very tough league and the teams you play, you take the top six out and there's not much between us.

"Like I said the Leicester bench shows how strong this club is and how good this club is and for us to come here and work as hard as we did it shows at times, we've got some good players and they've got to use the ball with a little bit more quality, as the game got stretched there were opportunities for us to play that pass in and we didn't get there and we've got to improve on that."

Richard Heathcote/GettyImages

Boaz Myhill was named in goal for the Baggies, in place of the injured Ben Foster and had an eventful evening, looking to be injured for much of the second half after a collision with Jamie Vardy, but the Welshmen insisted he was pleased with Myhill's reaction:

"Were not sure what he's done yet, I'd have to see the collision again i've not looked at it. If he was struggling he'd of put his hands up and come off. And we've got Ben struggling, we've got a young goalkeeper on the bench and we've rather have Bo on their whose got the experience."

Richard Heathcote/GettyImages

Pulis highlighted after the game that his side could be in a much better position in the league, as they've have failed to see numerous games out, whilst praising his players' work rate and commitment against Leicester, saying:

"My teams always work hard and give everything they've got but like I say, at times I think our quality is better than what they've shown at times tonight but you can't fault their effort, commitment and they way the defend.

"Were disappointed obviously, and like i say every game is a tough one in this league. There's two or three games this year where we've been leading, Stoke in the last couple of minutes, Watford with last touch of the game and this game today it could of been an extra six points.





"Thats' how tight this league is and that's how important it is that you concentrate for the 98 minutes you play."