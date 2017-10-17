West Brom Shot Stopper Ben Foster Suffers Comical Injury While Playing in the Garden With His Son

West Brom goalkeeper Ben Foster has injured his knee after playing in the back garden with his son, according to Baggies boss Tony Pulis.

Foster, who suffered long term problems with the cruciate ligament in his knee in the past which kept him on the sideline for 10 months, missed West Brom's draw with Leicester on Monday.

Stu Forster/GettyImages

As reported by the BBC, Tony Pulis had this to say after the game; "There was no way in a million years we were going to take the risk with him tonight.





"He was playing with his son in the back garden and he just tweaked his knee and because he's had the cruciate we are a little bit concerned."

Boaz Myhill came in to replace Foster in what was his only appearance for West Brom in the league since the 2015-2016 season.

The Baggies face a trip to the South Coast on Saturday, so Ben Foster will be racing against time to be fit to play. West Brom currently sit in 10th place after enjoying a steady start to the season.





Foster's performances have earned him the praise of many fans who feel 34 year-old should return to the international scene, having capped England eight times, with his last appearance being in 2014.