Zinedine Zidane Unsure When Gareth Bale Will Return to Action After Latest Injury Setback

Real Madrid coach Zinedine Zidane is not prepared to offer any concrete assertions over when Gareth Bale will return to action from a calf injury.





Bale was recently forced to miss Wales' two crucial World Cup qualifiers during the international break, and Zidane has remained very aloof as to when the €100m man will be back on the pitch.

Los Blancos host Bale's former club Tottenham in the Champions League on Tuesday night and will return the favour when they face Spurs at Wembley in a fortnight.

Bale is definitely out of this week's contest, with Zidane unsure about the reverse fixture as well.

"I can't tell you if he is going to be fit for the second match," the Frenchman told the gathered media ahead of the game at the Bernabeu.

Bale, who would have been hoping to finally overcome the injury problems this season that have plagued him throughout his four years in Spain, suffered his latest setback in Real's last Champions League outing against Borussia Dortmund on 26th September.

He had been rested in La Liga a few days before the game and returned to the starting line-up to score and assist in a 3-1 Real win. He was substituted a few minutes before the end, though, and had to miss the next game against Espanyol, as well as last weekend's clash with Getafe.

Real goalkeeper Keylor Navas is likely to play after training without problems on Monday, but midfielder Mateo Kovacic and right-back Dani Carvajal remain sidelined with Bale.