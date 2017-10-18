Arsenal Defender Calum Chambers Reveals Manchester United Legend Among His Football Heroes

By 90Min
October 18, 2017

Arsenal defender Calum Chambers has revealed a mixed collection of stars, from David Beckham to Ronaldinho and Sergio Ramos, as players he looked up to as a young footballer growing up. 

The 22-year-old three-time England international recently signed a two-year extension with the Gunners, and has hopes of becoming just as big a name as some of his idols.

Speaking to the Arsenal Weekly podcast, the former Southampton man named former ex-Manchester United and Real Madrid star David Beckham among his heroes, due to his own preferred position as a child.

“I looked up to David Beckham when I was a kid because I played right wing, so I looked up to the way he played and I liked his style,” he explained.


“I’d also have to say Ronaldinho because he’s an amazing player, a legend and the skills he used to do were just amazing to watch. I’d try them in the garden and I’d never pull them off, but it was still loads of fun. 

DAMIEN MEYER/GettyImages

Chambers also spoke about some of the sports stars he looks up to outside of football, as well as who he admires in his position these days.

“People I look up to now and respect now in other sports are people like Roger Federer," he added. "He’s a legend. The way he plays, the dedication he puts in, he’s just amazing to watch.

"In football, I’d also have to say Sergio Ramos. He’s captain of Real Madrid and Spain, I like his style of play, he uses the ball well and he’s also aggressive.

Chambers is yet to feature for Arsenal in the Premier League this season and has made just one outing for the first team in the Carabao Cup, against Doncaster.  

