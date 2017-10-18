Arsenal Great Defends 'Warrior' Mesut Ozil While Attacking Gunners' Lack of Spending

Arsenal legend Robert Pires has defended playmaker Mesut Ozil after the criticism the midfielder has received this season.

Pires was a part of the 'Invincibles' team that went unbeaten through the entire campaign in the 2003/04 Premier League season. Overall, the Frenchman appeared 189 times for the Gunners between 2000 to 2006 and scored 84 goals for the club.

Ben Radford/GettyImages

The 42-year-old has now come out in support of 'angry' Ozil as he believes that Arsenal have not created a squad capable of winning trophies. In an interview with Sport Bild, the ex-France international said "Ozil is a warrior who wants to win something, and currently he makes the impression that he's annoyed Arsenal have not assembled a squad which can win something.

"They only spent money on Alexandre Lacazette. That's not enough to compete for the top spots. It's incredibly difficult to consistently remain at the top in England."

But despite his criticism of their spending, Pires was also adamant that he is fully behind both Arsenal and Arsene Wenger. He continued by saying "but I still believe in Arsenal and first of all in Arsene Wenger. I think it's right he penned a new two-year deal."

Laurence Griffiths/GettyImages

Arsenal club captain Per Mertesacker has also come out in defence of Mesut Ozil today, as well as forward Alexis Sanchez, by suggesting they are both fully committed to the Gunners. According to Sky Sports, when asked whether he felt they were giving their all for Arsene Wenger, he replied "yes. Everyone has to do his job 100 per cent otherwise they are not eligible to be on the pitch.

"As long as everyone understands that then we are fine and you won't get problems from me. If I have a different feeling then it would be addressed."

They travel away to Red Star Belgrade in the Europa League on Thursday, where they will hope to get back to winning ways after losing to Watford last weekend in the league.