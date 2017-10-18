Arsenal Star Alex Iwobi Identifies the Next Academy Star He Thinks Will Breaks Into First Team

Arsenal forward Alex Iwobi has identified the academy star he thinks will be next to get into the Gunners' first team.

Iwobi himself was an academy graduate at Arsenal and was promoted to the first team during the 2015/16 campaign. Since then, he has made 66 appearances for the north London side, scoring seven goals in the process.

Stephen Pond/GettyImages

The 21-year-old has also become a member of the Nigerian international side, even scoring the goal that secured their qualification into next summer's FIFA World Cup in Russia. Now, after his own impressive start to his career, Iwobi has revealed who could be the next rising star at Arsenal.

According to the Metro, after being asked during a fan Q&A who would be the next player to break out of the Arsenal youth system, the Nigerian said: "I don't know who to expect because you never know at this time who will come through. But I would say Chuba Akpom.

Shaun Botterill/GettyImages

"He's next to join. I knew Chuba since the age of three, playing Sunday league with him and we're still at Arsenal together."

Akpom made his debut for Arsenal back in 2013, but has failed to earn a place in the first team since. He has made four appearances for the Gunners, and has yet to score.

The Striker has also had disappointing loan moves to Brentford, Coventry City, Nottingham Forest, Hull City and Brighton, where he has scored only seven goals in a combined 68 appearances.

But the 22-year-old has had a prolific record in the England international youth system, scoring an impressive 20 goals in 40 appearances in various international levels. The young Gunner also scored in a recent U23 game for Arsenal against Sunderland U23.

Since the Englishman has stayed at Arsenal this season, he may be hoping that this is finally his year to get into the first team with the Gunners.