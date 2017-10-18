Atletico Madrid Duo Griezmann & Koke Doubts for Champions League Clash With Qarabag

By 90Min
October 18, 2017

Atlético Madrid could be without both Antoine Griezmann and Koke for Wednesday night's crucial Champions League game against Qarabag.

AS have reported that Griezmann is suffering from a fever, while Koke "suffered physical discomfort" and withdrew from training prior to the match.

Diego Simeone will have to wait to be updated on the availability of the French forward, who has scored three goals in eight appearances so far this season.

GABRIEL BOUYS/GettyImages

Koke, meanwhile, is also a concern for the Atletico coach, and could be set to miss his first game of the campaign having played every minute to date.

Los Colchoneros have acquired just one point from their first two Champions League group games, and Simeone has called on a significant improvement to ensure that they are in contention to qualify for the next round.

TOFIK BABAYEV/GettyImages

"We are still alive in all competitions," he said, quoted by ESPN. "Words count for little, actions are what count, how we understand the path of the team. 

"The group are very well, we played a good game against Barcelona. We were ahead against Barca, who had won all their games before, until the 82nd minute. There is always a possibility for criticism, and inside we are the first to look to improve."

The Argentine coach is not underestimating Atletico's Azerbaijani opposition, however. "All games are different and the opponent, although they might seem weak, played a good first half against Chelsea and Roma found it tough to get the win," he added. 


"Everyone makes it tough for visiting teams. We want to go out and be comfortable playing our game."

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today and get 2 FREE gifts.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Search Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters