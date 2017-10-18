Atletico Madrid Duo Griezmann & Koke Doubts for Champions League Clash With Qarabag

Atlético Madrid could be without both Antoine Griezmann and Koke for Wednesday night's crucial Champions League game against Qarabag.

AS have reported that Griezmann is suffering from a fever, while Koke "suffered physical discomfort" and withdrew from training prior to the match.

Diego Simeone will have to wait to be updated on the availability of the French forward, who has scored three goals in eight appearances so far this season.

GABRIEL BOUYS/GettyImages

Koke, meanwhile, is also a concern for the Atletico coach, and could be set to miss his first game of the campaign having played every minute to date.

Los Colchoneros have acquired just one point from their first two Champions League group games, and Simeone has called on a significant improvement to ensure that they are in contention to qualify for the next round.

TOFIK BABAYEV/GettyImages

"We are still alive in all competitions," he said, quoted by ESPN. "Words count for little, actions are what count, how we understand the path of the team.

"The group are very well, we played a good game against Barcelona. We were ahead against Barca, who had won all their games before, until the 82nd minute. There is always a possibility for criticism, and inside we are the first to look to improve."

The Argentine coach is not underestimating Atletico's Azerbaijani opposition, however. "All games are different and the opponent, although they might seem weak, played a good first half against Chelsea and Roma found it tough to get the win," he added.





"Everyone makes it tough for visiting teams. We want to go out and be comfortable playing our game."