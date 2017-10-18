Called Up: Senegal Manager Backs Liverpool Star to Return From Injury Layoff Sooner Than Expected

By 90Min
October 18, 2017

Liverpool forward Sadio Mane was ruled out for six weeks after injuring his hamstring on international duty, but the player has been included in Senegal's squad for their World Cup qualifiers next month.

Apparently, Senegal coach Aliou Cisse reckons the player will be back to '100% fitness' in around three weeks' time, per the Liverpool Echo.

"In my mind there's no doubt he will be with us for the double header against South Africa and that he will be 100% fit," Cisse said.

"Until now, he has just been doing some individual training - running in straight lines - but from next week, he is going to train harder and start working with the ball."

With Senegal sitting at the top of their group, they only need two more points to confirm their place in next year's World Cup tournament in Russia. And having Mane in the squad would certainly be invaluable.

The player is said to be progressing well, and Liverpool have no problems with his inclusion in the Senegal squad. However, Reds fans are understandably upset.

There is nothing the club can do when it comes to such an issue, and it will be up to Mane himself to make a decision on his fitness, while Senegal would be within their right to ask for the player to be examined by their own medical staff.

If he does return to action by Cisse's predicted date, it can only be good for the Anfield side, as they would obviously have him in their squad as well. Yet only time can tell.

