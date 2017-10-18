Everton Manager Ronald Koeman Admits He May Be in 'Crisis' After Poor Toffees Results

By 90Min
October 18, 2017

Everton manager Ronald Koeman has admitted that he might be at the stage of 'crisis' in the wake of Craig Shakespeare's sacking by Leicester this week, although the Dutchman also declared that he retains the support of Toffees chiefs Farhad Moshiri and Bill Kenwright.

"Maybe I am in the crisis," Koeman is quoted as saying by Sky Sports as he addressed the media ahead of this week's Europa League meeting with Lyon at Goodison Park.

Steve Bardens/GettyImages

"Everyone knows the manager's job is a really difficult job because things change really fast."

Everton needed a last gasp Wayne Rooney penalty to take a point from Sunday's game against Brighton and have won only once in the Premier League since the opening weekend of the season back in mid-August.

They have also struggled in Europe, failing to win either of their first two group games against Apollon Limassol (2-2) and Atalanta (0-3), despite spending huge sums of money on new players during the summer.

Koeman acknowledged that Moshiri, who is Everton's majority shareholder, had visited the club's training ground with long-serving chairman Kenwright this week, but not for crisis talks.

"[Farhad Moshiri] was here with Bill Kenwright and more people from the board because they hadn't seen the new building," Koeman explained.

"You speak about football of course. There wasn't really a message. They are behind the team and the manager. 

"In football that's a nice thing but in football it's all about results. Until now it's total support from the board, yes."

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today and get 2 FREE gifts.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Search Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters