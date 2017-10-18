Everton Manager Ronald Koeman Admits He May Be in 'Crisis' After Poor Toffees Results

Everton manager Ronald Koeman has admitted that he might be at the stage of 'crisis' in the wake of Craig Shakespeare's sacking by Leicester this week, although the Dutchman also declared that he retains the support of Toffees chiefs Farhad Moshiri and Bill Kenwright.

"Maybe I am in the crisis," Koeman is quoted as saying by Sky Sports as he addressed the media ahead of this week's Europa League meeting with Lyon at Goodison Park.

Steve Bardens/GettyImages

"Everyone knows the manager's job is a really difficult job because things change really fast."

Everton needed a last gasp Wayne Rooney penalty to take a point from Sunday's game against Brighton and have won only once in the Premier League since the opening weekend of the season back in mid-August.

They have also struggled in Europe, failing to win either of their first two group games against Apollon Limassol (2-2) and Atalanta (0-3), despite spending huge sums of money on new players during the summer.

Koeman acknowledged that Moshiri, who is Everton's majority shareholder, had visited the club's training ground with long-serving chairman Kenwright this week, but not for crisis talks.

"[Farhad Moshiri] was here with Bill Kenwright and more people from the board because they hadn't seen the new building," Koeman explained.

"You speak about football of course. There wasn't really a message. They are behind the team and the manager.

Everton Dealt January Blow as Plan to Bring On-Loan Striker Back to Goodison Park Falls Through https://t.co/N9n8YHQ4CB — Everton FC Pro (@EvertonFCPro) October 18, 2017

"In football that's a nice thing but in football it's all about results. Until now it's total support from the board, yes."