Man City's Kevin De Bruyne Explains Half-Time Outburst During Napoli Clash

Manchester City playmaker Kevin De Bruyne has lifted the lid on his half-time outburst in their clash against Napoli on Tuesday night - playing down the situation which at the time looked quite intense.

De Bruyne has been in immaculate form this season, and proved his ability again against Napoli; setting up Raheem Sterling to take the score to 2-0 to the Citizens.

However, just before half time, the Belgian was booked for dissent, which appears to be the reason behind his anger as the whistle was blown at the halfway point. Being dragged away from the fourth official by David Silva and Fernandinho, De Bruyne is heard shouting 'Let me talk!' three times as he heads towards the tunnel:

However, the 26-year-old took the time to discuss the incident after the match - which City eventually won 2-1.

"No, I think we had a little discussion at the time, it happens." De Bruyne said after the game, via Metro.

"There’s nothing wrong, after one minute then it’s over.

"I think at home I also get into some arguments with my wife, I think it’s normal.

"I think it’s necessary. But now everything is okay.

"It’s just what happens sometimes, you have a collision of words, there was nothing big about it."

Despite their strong attacking ability - which was once again shown in the opening stages at the Etihad Stadium on Tuesday night, City will be putting most of their praise on goalkeeper Ederson Moraes after their victory.

The Premier League leaders gifted Napoli two penalties during the Champions League tie, and despite conceding the second, Ederson managed to save the first spot kick that came his way - which played a huge role in City's win.