Man City's Kevin De Bruyne Explains Half-Time Outburst During Napoli Clash

By 90Min
October 18, 2017

Manchester City playmaker Kevin De Bruyne has lifted the lid on his half-time outburst in their clash against Napoli on Tuesday night - playing down the situation which at the time looked quite intense.

De Bruyne has been in immaculate form this season, and proved his ability again against Napoli; setting up Raheem Sterling to take the score to 2-0 to the Citizens.

However, just before half time, the Belgian was booked for dissent, which appears to be the reason behind his anger as the whistle was blown at the halfway point. Being dragged away from the fourth official by David Silva and Fernandinho, De Bruyne is heard shouting 'Let me talk!' three times as he heads towards the tunnel:

However, the 26-year-old took the time to discuss the incident after the match - which City eventually won 2-1.

"No, I think we had a little discussion at the time, it happens." De Bruyne said after the game, via Metro.

"There’s nothing wrong, after one minute then it’s over. 

OLI SCARFF/GettyImages

"I think at home I also get into some arguments with my wife, I think it’s normal.

"I think it’s necessary. But now everything is okay. 

"It’s just what happens sometimes, you have a collision of words, there was nothing big about it."

Despite their strong attacking ability - which was once again shown in the opening stages at the Etihad Stadium on Tuesday night, City will be putting most of their praise on goalkeeper Ederson Moraes after their victory.

The Premier League leaders gifted Napoli two penalties during the Champions League tie, and despite conceding the second, Ederson managed to save the first spot kick that came his way - which played a huge role in City's win.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today and get 2 FREE gifts.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Search Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters