Mauricio Pochettino Left Proud of His Players After Gaining Invaluable Point in Madrid

By 90Min
October 18, 2017

Tottenham Hotspur boss Mauricio Pochettino has stated he was proud of his side after securing a 1-1 draw against Real Madrid in the Santiago Bernabeu Stadium on Tuesday evening. 

Spurs broke the deadlock midway through the first half thanks to the foot of Los Blancos defender Raphael Varane, who turned Serge Aurier's deep cross into his own net with Harry Kane in close proximity. 

PIERRE-PHILIPPE MARCOU/GettyImages

However, the shock lead was nulled three minutes before the break, as Cristiano Ronaldo levelled things up from 12-yards-out, punishing the 24-year-old Lilywhites right-back's decision to bring down Toni Kroos inside the area. 


But the tough point away from home against arguably the best side in Europe shows how far Tottenham have come in the past 12 months, and Pochettino was proud of his players' performances on a memorable night in the Spanish capital. 

Laurence Griffiths/GettyImages

"I’m really proud and so happy", the Argentine manager told the club's official website

"Everybody wanted to compete and show ourselves that we can compete at this level. I am so happy. 

"The performance was fantastic. I congratulate everyone because it was very good and of course our fans were fantastic, unbelievable and (I say) thank you so much for the support and the help. It was unbelievable."

GABRIEL BOUYS/GettyImages

The importance of the result was then increased at the full-time whistle, as news filtered through that fellow Group H sides Borussia Dortmund and Apoel Nicosia had ended in the same scoreline. 


The surprising stalemate in Cyprus leaves the north Londoners top of their group, with an identical record to Madrid, and puts the both in the driving seat for qualification into the Round of 16.

"A very good position", Pochettino added when prompted about his side's current Champions League standings. 

"We are on seven points with Real Madrid. It’s fantastic. Our challenge is to reach the next stage and we are happy with the result. 

"I’m very happy for our fans, for our team and the squad. I’m so, so happy."

Next up for Tottenham is the visit of Tuesday's opponents to Wembley Stadium on November 1, and everyone connected with Spurs will know that if they are able to secure all three points at home to Los Blancos, that could well be qualification in the bag. 

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today and get 2 FREE gifts.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Search Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters