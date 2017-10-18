Mauricio Pochettino Left Proud of His Players After Gaining Invaluable Point in Madrid

Tottenham Hotspur boss Mauricio Pochettino has stated he was proud of his side after securing a 1-1 draw against Real Madrid in the Santiago Bernabeu Stadium on Tuesday evening.

Spurs broke the deadlock midway through the first half thanks to the foot of Los Blancos defender Raphael Varane, who turned Serge Aurier's deep cross into his own net with Harry Kane in close proximity.

PIERRE-PHILIPPE MARCOU/GettyImages

However, the shock lead was nulled three minutes before the break, as Cristiano Ronaldo levelled things up from 12-yards-out, punishing the 24-year-old Lilywhites right-back's decision to bring down Toni Kroos inside the area.





But the tough point away from home against arguably the best side in Europe shows how far Tottenham have come in the past 12 months, and Pochettino was proud of his players' performances on a memorable night in the Spanish capital.

Laurence Griffiths/GettyImages

"I’m really proud and so happy", the Argentine manager told the club's official website.

"Everybody wanted to compete and show ourselves that we can compete at this level. I am so happy.

"The performance was fantastic. I congratulate everyone because it was very good and of course our fans were fantastic, unbelievable and (I say) thank you so much for the support and the help. It was unbelievable."

GABRIEL BOUYS/GettyImages

The importance of the result was then increased at the full-time whistle, as news filtered through that fellow Group H sides Borussia Dortmund and Apoel Nicosia had ended in the same scoreline.





The surprising stalemate in Cyprus leaves the north Londoners top of their group, with an identical record to Madrid, and puts the both in the driving seat for qualification into the Round of 16.

"A very good position", Pochettino added when prompted about his side's current Champions League standings.

"We are on seven points with Real Madrid. It’s fantastic. Our challenge is to reach the next stage and we are happy with the result.

"I’m very happy for our fans, for our team and the squad. I’m so, so happy."

Next up for Tottenham is the visit of Tuesday's opponents to Wembley Stadium on November 1, and everyone connected with Spurs will know that if they are able to secure all three points at home to Los Blancos, that could well be qualification in the bag.