PHOTO: Benjamin Mendy Compares Man City Keeper Ederson to Brick Wall on Twitter After Penalty Save

Benjamin Mendy is quickly earning a reputation as a social media specialist, and on Tuesday night he was again racking up the likes and retweets.

The injured full-back took to Twitter after Manchester City goalkeeper Ederson saved Dries Mertens' penalty in Tuesday night's Champions League win against Napoli, comparing the Brazilian to a brick wall.

But the Frenchman quickly posted an update when Ederson failed to save a penalty in the second-half.

Despite having been unable to keep a clean sheet in the 2-1 victory over Napoli, the 24-year-old again impressed between the sticks for City.

He was largely untroubled as the hosts dominated the first-half, taking a two-goal lead within 13 minutes courtesy of goals from Raheem Sterling and Gabriel Jesus, but had to be more alert after the break as the visitors significantly improved.

The win kept City top of their Champions League group with three wins from three, and right-back Kyle Walker was quick to laud the performance of Ederson.

Stu Forster/GettyImages

"We always knew they were going to come at us in the second half," he said, quoted by ESPN. "I thought the lads showed good character out there. Ederson's kept us in it and we need to say a big thanks to him.''

Centre-back John Stones added: "We're a bit upset to concede the goal that we did, I thought it was a bit soft but overall: a great team performance.

"Every game is a hard game. We want to keep improving, keep scoring goals, keeping clean sheets and hopefully we can progress in the group.''