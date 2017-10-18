Real Madrid Defender Marcelo Admits Lawyers 'Looking Into' Tax Fraud Claims

Real Madrid defender and Brazil international Marcelo is getting his lawyers involved in the recently surfaced claims that he has been using companies abroad to handle image right earnings.

Prosecutors have claimed that Marcelo defrauded authorities of $579,348 back in the 2014, however Marcelo has been quick to respond.

Marcelo, quoted by Marca, explained the situation in more detail in his post-match interview after Madrid's 1-1 draw against Spurs. He said "My lawyers are looking into the matter.

"I hope they will find a resolution and that the matter will be sorted as soon as possible."

The Brazilian defender has become the latest player to be targeted by Spanish authorities after Lionel Messi and his father were charged on three counts of defrauding tax authorities of $4.6m, similarly from income made from image rights.

Other big names that have been under investigation by Spanish prosecution over tax avoidance are Cristiano Ronaldo, Ricardo Carvalho, Angel Di Maria, Javier Mascherano, Radamel Falcao and Fabio Coentrao.

Marcelo also took the time in his interview to merit Spurs boss Mauricio Pochettino for his approach to last night's Champions League clash, saying "Pochettino's approach has been bad news for Real Madrid. We have not won the match, but in my opinion we won a point. It has been a very tough match, Tottenham read the game really well."

Real Madrid return to La Liga action this weekend hosting Eibar; a game that Zidane will expect to earn three points from in their pursuit to gain traction on leaders Barcelona.