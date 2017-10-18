Real Madrid President Says He Is 'Not Considering' La Liga Without Barcelona

Real Madrid president Florentino Perez has claimed that he is "not considering" a La Liga that does not include Barcelona.

Catalonia's recent independence vote and the political uncertainty that followed has led to speculation that Barcelona could at some point split from Spain's league system.

And Perez has expressed his hope that the situation is resolved and that the Blaugrana will continue to rival Real Madrid.

“There are hypotheticals that I do not consider. I am not considering a Spain without Catalonia nor La Liga without Barcelona,” he told El Espanol. "Therefore, I am not able to answer something that I cannot even think about.

“Obviously it worries me like everyone else, but I can offer little assistance.

“I trust the government and the parties that back the constitution that have united to solve the problem in the best possible way.”

Barcelona have stressed their desire to remain in La Liga despite concern over the immediate future.

La Liga president Javier Tebas announced on Tuesday that he had delayed putting out future international TV rights out to tender because of the uncertainty.

Barcelona defender Gerard Pique has been outspoken against the violence in Catalonia earlier this month and called for dialogue and the right to vote. His stance has led to abuse by supporters during games for the Spanish national team, but Perez has expressed his belief that the best players should continue to play for La Roja.

"I think that the selection must go all players that are united and that create good atmosphere. And if I tell you the truth, in the last few games I've seen that."

If Barcelona were to exit La Liga, the TV rights would lose 20 to 25 percent of their value.