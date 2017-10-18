Sam Allardyce Rules Himself Out of Leicester Job as Rival Premier League Manager Becomes Favourite

By 90Min
October 18, 2017

Former England and Crystal Palace manager Sam Allardyce has ruled himself out of the running to take over the vacant manager's position at Leicester City, paving the way for Burnley boss Sean Dyche to become front-runner for the Foxes hot seat.

Tuesday saw the news of Craig Shakespeare's dismissal at the King Power Stadium hit the headlines, following on from a 1-1 home draw with West Brom the night before. 

With only six points from eight games, Leicester are 18th in the Premier League and are in need of a manager to help turn their fortunes around, but Sam Allardyce will not the man to do it, with the former England and Crystal Palace boss ruling himself out of the running.

Steve Bardens/GettyImages

“As big a club and as much as I would love to manage Leicester I don’t think it is time for me to manage yet,” Allardyce told TalkSPORT (via the the Leicester Mercury).


“I am not ready I don’t think. Having been in the game so long and done it so long, and looking at how I felt at the end of last season, I feel I am enjoying my life too much.

“Yes, it would have interested me and yes, I would take the Leicester job, but not at this time."

Clive Brunskill/GettyImages

While Allardyce's decision to take his name out of the hat might disappoint fans, the news has made Burnley manager Sean Dyche the favourite to grasp the reigns in the East Midlands.

Dyche, despite managing the Clarets since 2012, reportedly lives in Kettering and spends three days a week staying in Lancashire away from his family. If he were to be appointed Leicester boss, his commute to training and the King Power stadium would be cut down to under an hour journey each way.

Though 46-year-old Dyche is only on a one year rolling contract at Turf Moor, Leicester would be expected to cough up £2.5m in compensation to prise him away from Burnley.

