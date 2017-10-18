Thiago Alcantara Warns Bayern Stars Not to Underestimate 'English Style' Celtic Ahead of Clash

Bayern Munich star Thiago Alcantara has urged his teammates to take Scottish side Celtic very seriously, with the sides set to go head to head on Wednesday in Champions League competition.

They are also both tied on three points in Group B, and failure to win all three points could see the Bavarian side struggle to make it to the next round.

Alcantara, having faced Celtic while at Barcelona, knows just how much of a threat they pose, and has told his teammates to take them lightly at their own risk.

Adam Pretty/GettyImages

"I was at Barcelona when we played Celtic five years ago and lost," he recalled, via the Daily Mail. "It was a weird game. I think we had the most possession of a team in any game.

"Suddenly, they scored the late goal and ended up winning the game. That is football. You can play like that and still win. It shows what can happen in any game. For sure, that could happen to us again, but we will prepare well for the challenge.

"We will look at all aspects of the game against Celtic and we’ll be ready for them."

Sun is shining in Munich and the Celtic fans are in good spirits ahead of tonight's game v Bayern Munich pic.twitter.com/CIFhU4rP23 — Superscoreboard (@ClydeSSB) October 18, 2017

Since losing 3-0 to Paris Saint-Germain in their last European match, Bayern have fired Carlo Ancelotti and brought Jupp Heynckes back for a fourth stint.

Heynckes' return to coaching was marked with a 5-0 win over Freiburg on the weekend, but Alcantara expects a tough test, similar to what he would envisage playing against a Premier League side.

"I expect a tough game against Celtic," he added. "They are a good team and it will be like a game against an English team.

"For me, playing Celtic is like playing against the teams from the Premier League. They are always great games and Celtic will be difficult opponents.

"We have to win three points against Celtic to get as far away from third place as possible. That is the most important thing and what we are focusing on."