Zappacosta Urges Chelsea Teammates to Show Personality When They Face 'Strong' Roma in UCL Test

By 90Min
October 18, 2017

Chelsea full-back Davide Zappacosta made himself an instant fan favourite when he scored a screamer against Qarabag in the Blues' first Champions League game this season.

And with the Londoners set to face AS Roma on Wednesday in what will be their third game of the European campaign, the Italian has urged his teammates to put on a strong performance.

The Blues have lost back-to-back games against Manchester City and Crystal Palace in the Premier League, but there is a chance to keep a perfect record in the Champions League.

Having won both of their matches so far, another win would all but secure passage to the next round for Antonio Conte's men, who are obviously desperate to get back to winning ways.

"It’s a chance for us to bounce back after the weekend," Zappacosta told the Chelsea website. "Roma are a very strong team, I know their manager Eusebio Di Francesco and I know the players. 

Clive Rose/GettyImages

"It will be a tough match but at the same time I think this team can do much better than we’ve shown in the last two games.

"We must stay strong and show a lot of personality. If we do that we can win the match. Roma are a good team in attack, they have some quality players, and defensively we need to be strong and try to keep the ball.

"We’ve won our first two games and we have to continue in this way because if we beat Roma it will put us in a strong position, which means the game is very important."

Reflecting on his stunner of a goal against Qarabag, the summer acquisition described the feelings that followed as very special, especially as Chelsea won the game.

"It was a very special moment," he said. "The atmosphere was fantastic and I was very happy with the goal and the fact we won the game. It was very important for me and I enjoyed celebrating with the fans.

"It was a very good night and it’s a nice sensation when the supporters sing your name, a dream come true. I hope they continue to sing for a very long time."

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today and get 2 FREE gifts.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Search Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters