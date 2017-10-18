Zlatan Ibrahimovic Returns to First-Team Training Ahead of Man Utd's Clash With Benfica

By 90Min
October 18, 2017

Zlatan Ibrahimovic has returned to first-team training at Manchester United over the past week ahead of Wednesday night's Champions League clash with Benfica, The Sun have reported.

The Swedish forward suffered an anterior cruciate ligament injury in a Europa League tie against Anderlecht in April which was expected to keep him out for far longer.

But he has made an impressively quick recovery and is now believed to be on the verge of a return to action.

OLI SCARFF/GettyImages

Ibrahimovic has been training for around 20 to 25 minutes with his teammates and is reportedly operating at 'around 90 per cent.'


The 36-year-old's physical contact is still being closely managed, but he has joined in with light training, including shooting and passing.

United used the recent international break to further integrate Ibrahimovic in training as he progresses in his recovery.

OLI SCARFF/GettyImages

He has worked daily with conditioning coaches and regularly stays behind at Carrington to train until mid-afternoon.


There have been no negative reactions to the step-up in intensity and staff are reportedly hopeful that Ibrahimovic will be ready to engage in full physical contact and tackling in the next couple of weeks.


"Really good. Back next year, I think, so he’s done well really," said former United striker Andy Cole when asked how Ibrahimovic was.

"He’ll get games because he’s got so much quality. And he’s brilliant in the dressing room. I love Zlatan. He tells you how it is. He’s legendary."

