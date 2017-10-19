6 of the Best Goals From an Exhilarating Round of Champions League Football

There were a whopping 54 goals across all the Champions League games this week, and narrowing it down to just a six wasn't easy.

But, alas, here are a half dozen of the best strikes from this week's thrilling European football action...

Quincy Promes - Spartak Moscow v Sevilla

What a result for the Russian team against the Spanish giants as Spartak ran out 5-1 winners on a chilly night in Moscow.

There were a number of fine strikes on the night but they saved the best until last as Quincy Promes bagged his second of the evening with a delectable solo effort. What a goal!

Miralem Pjanic - Juventus v Sporting

When you have someone who posses the deft freekick ability that Miralem Pjanic has, there's always a chance you'll get the chance to score from a set-piece anywhere near the goal.

His floated effort against Sporting was an absolute belter that would have beaten any keeper in the world. Top bins...

Kylian Mbappé - Anderlecht v PSG

It didn't take long for PSG to open the scoring against Anderlecht on Wednesday night with French wonderkid Kylian Mbappé finishing off a superb move from the Parisian side.

The goal meant that the 18-year-old became the highest scoring teenager in Champions League history having already netted eight times. Seriously impressive.

Lionel Messi - Barcelona v Olympiakos

One of these days we'll no longer have the option to include Lionel Messi in one of these lists, but whilst we're still blessed with the Argentine magician, it would be rude not to.

His freekick against Olympiakos was as Messi as they come, leaving the keeper with no choice but to palm the ball into the back of the net. Superb as ever.

David Luiz - Chelsea v Roma

David Luiz gives Chelsea the lead with this beauty! 1-0 pic.twitter.com/MOkQf6a5sV — Transfer Man (@_transferman) October 18, 2017

As a football fan, it's genuinely a pleasure to see David Luiz play football further up the pitch. His starting berth as a deep-lying playmaker in Wednesday's clash with Roma saw him crop up in the final third of the pitch where he's an absolute beast.

This curling effort was typical of the Brazilian who is known to posses the ability to score with immaculate ease at times. A beauty.

Edin Dzeko - Chelsea v Roma

I know we've all seen it but Dzeko's volley is roughly 89% better with Italian commentary. (Via @NaplesAndNapoli)pic.twitter.com/OTeBtWSuMv — HLTCO (@HLTCO) October 19, 2017

The rule of thumb is to leave the best until last, right? Well there aren't enough superlatives available to describe Edin Dzeko's goal against Chelsea.

In fact, I'm not even going to bother to try. Just watch it over and over again - you won't see many better scored this season...