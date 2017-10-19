Antonio Conte Lashes Out at Jose Mourinho Claiming Man Utd Boss Needs to Focus on His Own Team

October 19, 2017

Chelsea manager Antonio Conte lashed out at Jose Mourinho - the king of mind games - on Wednesday night following the Manchester United boss' comments which suggested the Italian was a serial whinger.

The Blues lack of squad depth has been a constant concern for Conte throughout the opening stages of the season, and following his side's dramatic 3-3 draw with Roma - which saw their two-goal lead scuppered - the 48-year-old was in no mood to handle Mourinho's dig with care.

Following United's 0-1 victory over Benfica, Mourinho made a specific reference to managers, unlike him, who continually 'moan and cry' about the injury problems which plague their side. His jibe was met by serious opposition as Conte lashed out at his counterpart.

As per the Independent, Conte said in response to Mourinho's comments: “If he is speaking about me, I think he has to think about his own team and start looking at himself, not others.

“I think that a lot of the time Mourinho spends seeing what has happened at Chelsea. A lot of the time and a lot of last season, also. He should think about his team.

Injuries have been a particularly sore subject for Conte in recent weeks, however his mood was made worse on Wednesday as injuries to David Luiz and Tiémoué Bakayoko compounded his worries as the duo could be set to join N’Golo Kante, Danny Drinkwater and Victor Moses on the sidelines.

Conte added on the situation: “It’s not about injuries, but trying to get the best out of the team. The same players have been going all the time since pre-season. We’ve got three injuries, not seven or eight, but it’s still an emergency situation for us.”

