Antonio Conte Thanks His Chelsea Players for Salvaging His Tactical Blunder Amid Thrilling Stalemate

Chelsea manager Antonio Conte admitted that his side’s thrilling encounter with Roma was a difficult game, but thanked his side’s efforts to earn a crucial draw.

Chelsea blew a 2-0 lead, turning their bout with the Italian side into a goal bonanza. Roma replied with three unanswered goals, thanks to ex-Manchester City players, Aleksandar Kolarov and Edin Dzeko (twice), before Eden Hazard rescued his side with a headed equaliser.

Conte conceded in his post-match interview that he got his tactics wrong, but thanked his side for their commitment that allowed them to earn a point.

Roma dominated large spells of the game with possession that kept Chelsea at bay, though Chelsea preyed on Roma’s mistakes, which in turn led to a 2-0 lead.

He told Mediaset Premium (via Football Italia): “We scored two goals, but the sensation was always that we didn’t feel in control of the match. I have to take responsibility, as it was my decision to change the system to make up for the lack of options.

"I changed the David Luiz position to strengthen the midfield and I don’t think it worked, to be honest.”

David Luiz was employed in a midfield role - in place of N'Golo Kante - and looked to have been subbed off with an apparent calf injury. The Brazilian defender looked displeased at being subbed off, but his injury served a good occasion for Conte to evolve his tactics with the flow of the game.

#ChelseaFC #Chelsea #WeAreBlues Antonio Conte aims subtle dig at Chelsea board while providing David Luiz inju.. https://t.co/TbiXH9tNow — Chelsea Fans (@chelseanewsonly) October 18, 2017

Conte said: "When we changed in the second half the situation was changing. David Luiz had a little problem in his calf and in this moment I can't risk my players. we are playing always the same players" (via Daily Star).