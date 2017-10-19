How to Watch Arsenal vs. Red Star Belgrade: Live Stream, Game Time, TV

How to watch Arsenal against Red Star Belgrade in the Europa League on Thursday. 

By Jeremy Woo
October 19, 2017

Arsenal travels to face Red Star Belgrade on Thursday in a Europa League group stage game.

The Gunners sit atop Group H with two wins in two games, with Red Star two points behind. It’s a pivotal early game as the competition begins to take shape. Arsenal is currently in shambles, coming off a 2–1 defeat to Watford in Premier League play. The Gunners desperately need some positive momentum. 

Find out how to watch below.

How to watch

When: 1 p.m. ET, Thursday, Oct. 19

TV: Fox Sports 2

Live Stream: Watch online with fuboTV. Sign up for a free trial here.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today and get 2 FREE gifts.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Search Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters