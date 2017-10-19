Arsenal travels to face Red Star Belgrade on Thursday in a Europa League group stage game.

The Gunners sit atop Group H with two wins in two games, with Red Star two points behind. It’s a pivotal early game as the competition begins to take shape. Arsenal is currently in shambles, coming off a 2–1 defeat to Watford in Premier League play. The Gunners desperately need some positive momentum.

Find out how to watch below.

How to watch

When: 1 p.m. ET, Thursday, Oct. 19

TV: Fox Sports 2

Live Stream: Watch online with fuboTV. Sign up for a free trial here.