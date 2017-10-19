Bayern Star Franck Ribery 'Recovering Well' Following Ligament Tear in Left Knee

October 19, 2017

Bayern Munich winger Franck Ribery insists that his recovery is coming along well, following a knee ligament tear suffered during the Bundesliga clash against Hertha BSC.

The Frenchman isn't expected to return to action until next year, but sources claim that he is eyeing a comeback before the winter break.

That would be quite something for a 34-year-old to pull off, but the player is hopeful. And speaking to FC Bayern.tv live, he gave an update on the recovery process.

"Recovery is going well," he said. "Of course I'm a little annoyed. But I keep my head up, and I know I'll return.

"It's important I can work a bit. Just medical treatment would be difficult mentally, it's no fun, we don't want to take any risks."

The player also spoke about Jupp Heynckes' return to the side after four years. The German retired from management after leading the Bavarian side to the treble in 2013, but stepped aside for Pep Guardiola to take over.

Carlo Ancelotti succeeded the Spaniard, who left for Manchester City. But he was axed earlier this season, paving the way for Heynckes to come back.

Ribery seems quite happy to have his old boss back in charge at the Allianz Arena, and went on to open up on the relationship they share.

He said: "He's a positive person. He talks a lot with his players and knows how a team works. Our relationship is simple and natural. I trust him a lot, he trusts me a lot. I'm glad he's back."

