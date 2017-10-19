Benjamin Mendy Turns to Cutting Edge Remedies to Speed Up His Recovery From Knee Injury

Manchester City left-back Benjamin Mendy is continuing his road to recovery since suffering a rupture to his cruciate ligament in his knee. He took to Instagram to reveal a high-tec pulse massage that he hopes will speed up his unfortunate spell on the sidelines.

After completing a £52m move from Monaco in the summer, the 23 year-old impressed with his early season performances, but was unfortunate to pick up an injury against Crystal Palace after collapsing under a challenge and landing awkwardly on his knee.

Bionic legs coming soon 🤷🏾‍♂️😂 A post shared by Benjamin Mendy (@benmendy23) on Oct 18, 2017 at 11:00am PDT

In typical Benjamin Mendy fashion, he hilariously captioned the photo, "Bionic legs coming soon."





The procedure involves a pulsating massage that promotes blood-flow around the legs in order to maximise recovery from the injury.





The most expensive defender of all time will be hoping to return to action after initially being ruled out for most of the season, but his recovery seems to be moving faster than expected. With Manchester City flying high in the league, as well as in the Champions League, Mendy will want to be part of a team that looks incredibly hard to stop at this moment in time.

PAUL ELLIS/GettyImages

They will be hoping to extend their lead at the top of the Premier League when they host Burnley at the Etihad on Saturday. City are still unbeaten this season, and it is likely that they'll continue their rich vein of form over the weekend.