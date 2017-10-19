Charlie Adam Hits Out at Chelsea Over Developments of Ex-Players Salah & De Bruyne

By 90Min
October 19, 2017

Stoke midfielder Charlie Adam has drawn parallels with the development of Mohamed Salah and Kevin De Bruyne in their time away from Chelsea, hitting out at the Premier League champions development plans. 

The part-time pundit was puzzled as to how the London club let such quality players slip through their grasp.

“It’s strange to see that somebody like Salah who struggled at Chelsea and then went to Roma,” Adam told BBC Radio 5 Live, as quoted by Squawka

Mark Robinson/GettyImages

“He did great there. He came back and he has been a totally different player. It happened with Kevin De Bruyne. He left Chelsea and went to Wolfsburg. He came back to the Premier League and he has been a totally different player.

“It’s great to see these players come back to the Premier League and show the quality they have.”

Both players have had exceptional starts to the 2017/18 campaign, and have become integral players for Liverpool and Man City.

Salah, who joined Liverpool in the summer for around €40m from Roma, was never given a true chance to showcase his skills at Stamford Bridge, but has since flourished, initially in the Italian capital and now at Anfield.

Kevin De Bruyne has arguably been the best midfielder in the Premier League this season. He too had a poor stint at Chelsea, before being famously exiled by Jose Mourinho to Wolfsburg.

Add to this list Manchester United striker Romelu Lukaku, the Premier League's top scorer currently, and it becomes an even more worrying selection of players who have slipped through the Chelsea cracks. 

This becomes even more relevant when you take into consideration Chelsea's current squad depth, with key injuries currently highlighting the Champion's shallowness in crucial areas of the pitch. 

You can't help but wonder how good their team could be, if they had given these clearly talented players more time to develop under their roof instead of offloading them to pastures new so early in their careers.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today and get 2 FREE gifts.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Search Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters