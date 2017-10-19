Colombian Striker Carlos Bacca Claims He Played for the Worst AC Milan Side in Club's History

Ex-AC Milan striker Carlos Bacca has proclaimed the Rossoneri side he was involved in as the worst in the club's history, but insisted his time there did have some positives.

The 31-year-old joined Milan from Sevilla off the back of a 20-goal domestic season in La Liga with Sevilla back in 2015. However, while he went on to score 34 goals in 87 appearances for the club - helping them win their first Supercoppa Italiana since 2011 - his time in the city was not particularly fondly remembered by the fans.

Tullio M. Puglia/GettyImages

Bacca made his return to La Liga with Villarreal this summer on loan, after he was deemed surplus to requirements by Milan's new owners, who started their grand rebuild of the club with a massive overhaul of the squad, making 11 new signings.

Villarreal's new hitman has not held back in his assessment of the underachieving club during his time there.

"The past few years at Milan were satisfactory for me personally. I achieved my objective," he told W Radio in Colombia, as quoted by Sportskeeda.

Just a reminder that YOU WERE PART of that Milan @carlos7bacca and you would never be part of a decent Milan squad — Alan (@orwelliano_) October 19, 2017

"Things could have gone better but you need help from the directors. I was at the worst Milan in history. After 30 years, president Silvio Berlusconi wanted to sell the club.

"We had different ideas with the coach and the new owners, but I left with my head held high because Milan are in Europe and I gave my contribution. I'm pleased Milan returned to Europe. That was my goal when I left Sevilla."





Bacca has had an fairly unremarkable start to life with the Yellow Submarine, scoring two goals in his first nine appearances, but he will be hoping to kick on when his side face Slavia Prague in the Europa League this Thursday evening.

JACK GUEZ/GettyImages

Meanwhile his parent club Milan, who sit top of Europa League Group D with two wins from two matches, host AEK Athens on Thursday, with Bacca's replacement André Silva looking to continue his rich vein of scoring form in the competition, already having netted four times.