Crystal Palace to Step Up Pursuit of Long-Term Besiktas Target After He Hits Champions League Brace

Crystal Palace are ready to step up their pursuit of Besiktas striker Cenk Tosun, who struck twice against Monaco in the Champions League on Tuesday.

The 26-year-old is a long term target of the Eagles, and there is a greater need than ever for Palace to bring in a goalscorer, with the club having managed a paltry two in eight matches.

VALERY HACHE/GettyImages

Both of those goals came against Chelsea at Stamford Bridge last weekend in a game which Wilfried Zaha returned to start up front in the absence of the injured Christian Benteke.

Palace would rather keep the Ivorian out wide where he is most effective though, and as reported by the Mirror, Roy Hodgson is ready to take his pursuit of Tosun to the next level.

Clive Rose/GettyImages

The striker has been a hit at Besiktas since his move from Gaziantepspor in 2014, and could be the man to help Palace with their biggest problem.

Whether Tosun fancies a move to Selhurst Park though is another matter - because Besiktas stand on the brink of qualifying for the last 16 of the Champions League already, after winning three out of three in the competition so far.

Tosun's brace against Monaco on Wednesday meant that they sit top of their group on nine points meaning they are now highly likely to advance through, with one of RB Leipzig, Porto or Monaco to join them.

