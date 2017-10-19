Crystal Palace to Step Up Pursuit of Long-Term Besiktas Target After He Hits Champions League Brace

By 90Min
October 19, 2017

Crystal Palace are ready to step up their pursuit of Besiktas striker Cenk Tosun, who struck twice against Monaco in the Champions League on Tuesday.

The 26-year-old is a long term target of the Eagles, and there is a greater need than ever for Palace to bring in a goalscorer, with the club having managed a paltry two in eight matches.

VALERY HACHE/GettyImages

Both of those goals came against Chelsea at Stamford Bridge last weekend in a game which Wilfried Zaha returned to start up front in the absence of the injured Christian Benteke.

Palace would rather keep the Ivorian out wide where he is most effective though, and as reported by the Mirror, Roy Hodgson is ready to take his pursuit of Tosun to the next level.

Clive Rose/GettyImages

The striker has been a hit at Besiktas since his move from Gaziantepspor in 2014, and could be the man to help Palace with their biggest problem.

Whether Tosun fancies a move to Selhurst Park though is another matter - because Besiktas stand on the brink of qualifying for the last 16 of the Champions League already, after winning three out of three in the competition so far.

Tosun's brace against Monaco on Wednesday meant that they sit top of their group on nine points meaning they are now highly likely to advance through, with one of RB Leipzig, Porto or Monaco to join them.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today and get 2 FREE gifts.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Search Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters