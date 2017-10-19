Dortmund Sporting Director Michael Zorc Is Confident Marco Reus Will Commit His Future to the Club

In spite of his recent claims that he could look to leave the club at the end of his contract, Borussia Dortmund’s sporting director Michael Zorc is confident that Marco Reus will commit his future to the German giants.

Reus joined Dortmund from Borussia Mönchengladbach back in 2012 and has been a vital cog of what is a well-oiled machine at BVB for the best part of five years.

However, the crocked 28-year-old’s contract is set to run out at the end of the 2018-19 campaign, with the Germany international not opposed to plying his trade elsewhere.

Pool/GettyImages

In an interview last month with GQ, Reus revealed that he is considering leaving the club at the end of his contract in what he deems would be his final chapter of playing at the highest level.

The forward- who has yet to make an appearance this season following a cruciate ligament injury he picked up in the DFB-Pokal final last season - also told the magazine of his injury woes, claiming: “I would give away all my money to be healthy again, to be able to do my job.”

However, despite Reus’ recent claims, Zorc remains confident that the star’s future remains at Dortmund.

Reported by FourFourTwo, Zorc said: “We see Marco with us in the long run.”

Reus’ career at Dortmund has been blighted by injury, missing 101 games and counting through injury. He is not expected to return to action this term until the early part of next year. However, he has scored 56 times for the club, winning Bundesliga Player of the Year on two occasions.

Dortmund are currently top of the Bundesliga this season- two points ahead of title-rivals Bayern Munich - and look to make progress on their fine early form in their match-up this Saturday away to Frankfurt.