Ex-Liverpool Star Michael Owen Hails Mohamed Salah as a 'Brilliant' Signing for the Reds

Former Liverpool man Michael Owen has hailed the Reds’ signing of Mohamed Salah as a “brilliant” acquisition for the club.

Ex-Chelsea player Salah has enjoyed a fine start to life on Merseyside following his move from AS Roma in the summer - scoring eight times already in all competitions for his new club.

JURE MAKOVEC/GettyImages

The Egyptian has particularly caught the eye with his displays in Europe, contributing some important goals, including one in Liverpool’s Champions League playoff round against Hoffenheim, one in their 2-2 draw against Sevilla and two in their 0-7 win over Maribor on Tuesday night.

Though the winger has come under scrutiny for his occasional wastefulness in front of goal, Owen has been impressed with his instant impact at Anfield since his big money move.

Liverpool Winger Mohammed Salah Has Called For the Club to 'Move Forward' Despite Mane Injury @Danyoude5 https://t.co/chonUu9JiN — LiverpoolPro (@LiverpoolPro) October 12, 2017

Owen told BT Sport, as quoted by Goal: "It’s been a brilliant start. Liverpool are so well blessed, they have pace either side. I can’t believe how many chances he makes.

"He isn’t an unbelievable finisher but he gets so many chances every game, his numbers are totting up. He is nearly in double figures already. It’s brilliant for a wide man, he already looks a brilliant signing.”

Following a disappointing spell at Stamford Bridge in 2014, 25-year-old Salah excelled in Serie A, first with Fiorentina and then with Roma.

Last season, Salah managed to notch 15 goals and 11 assists in Serie A, one of only eight players in Europe to achieve double figures in both goals and assists.

Salah will look to continue his fantastic form in the Premier League this Sunday when Liverpool face off against domestic rivals Tottenham at Wembley. Spurs currently sit third in the table whilst Liverpool find themselves in eighth, already nine points off league leaders Manchester City.