Former Premier League Star Roy Keane Claims Arsenal Have Fallen Behind Their Nearest Rivals

By 90Min
October 19, 2017

Former Manchester United captain, Roy Keane, always enjoyed a battle with Arsenal during his playing days at Old Trafford. Now it seems his combative and controversial attitude towards the Gunners has not lost any of its intensity as highlighted through his recent comments on ITV on Wednesday night.

When asked about Arsenal's plight this season Keane believes that for all the club's wealth,  Arsenal are struggling to keep up with their Premier League rivals.

Discussing footballing topics on the TV station's Champions League Review programme and reported, via the Daily Star, the former Republic of Ireland captain said: "I think most teams in the Premier League are ahead of Arsenal."

Mike Hewitt/GettyImages

This followed on from assessing their north London rival's efforts at the Santiago Bernabeu in their Group H encounter with current Champions League holders Real Madrid which finished in an entertaining 1-1 draw. 

Gonzalo Arroyo Moreno/GettyImages

The Irishman was very complimentary about the progress Spurs have made under the coaching and guidance of Argentine manager Mauricio Pochettino since his appointment in May 2014. 


He added: "Spurs now are rock solid, a really good team. They went to Real Madrid, they were very brave and showed a lot of courage.


"Their manager and players deserve great credit because this is a top Tottenham team now. They can be a threat in the Champions League, getting into the knock out stages and getting to a quarter-final maybe."

Fellow pundit and Arsenal defender Lee Dixon reluctantly agreed with his colleague accepting that the Lilywhites have now superseded Arsenal in most footballing facets. In a relatively short period of time, the shift in power has visibly changed hands in north London. 

However Keane acknowledges, that if the current approach doesn't change and quickly at the Emirates Stadium, Arsenal playing in the Europa League will become a permanent fixture. 

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today and get 2 FREE gifts.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Search Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters