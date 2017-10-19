Harry Kane Reveals the Tactical Thinking Behind Spurs' Two-Striker System Against Real Madrid

It was indeed a surprise to many when Tottenham manager Mauricio Pochettino opted to start with two strikers, a relatively unused system by Spurs thus far, in one of their biggest games of the season at the Bernabeu on Tuesday night.





However, Tottenham Hotspur striker Harry Kane has told the Telegraph that it had been something Mauricio Pochettino had been working on during the week, before his side’s encounter with Real Madrid.



Spurs's number 10 revealed: “He told me what he was thinking of doing and I agreed. He wanted to go on the attack, didn’t want to drop off, defend and get a 0-0.”

Laurence Griffiths/GettyImages

The system was a success, as Kane and his strike partner Fernando Llorente linked up well together, posing a considerable threat to the Spanish giants throughout the game, as Spurs gained a valuable point at the home of the back to back European champions.

With rumours persisting around Real Madrid's (and Barcelona's) possible swoop for Kane next summer, the game was almost set up as an audition for the English striker, a chance to showcase his skills in front of his potential suitors.

Kane was impressive on the night, but stayed grounded in response to Zinedine Zidane's compliments before the game.





The French manager had described Kane as a 'complete' player, but Kane diffused the situation, before remarking on his appreciation of Cristiano Ronaldo: “Positive comments help - I use it as motivation.

“Ronaldo’s a big role model. I’ll frame his shirt. I gave him mine...but I don’t know what he’ll do with it.”

The two sides will have a chance to settle their differences in a fortnight, as Madrid travel to Wembley on the 1st of November, in what promises to be another enthralling encounter after the stalemate at the Bernabeu.

