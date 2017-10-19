Harry Kane's Classy Moment With Real Madrid Shot Stopper Keylor Navas After Champions League Clash

Tottenham grabbed an impressive point against Real Madrid at the Bernabeu on Tuesday night, showing they are ready to compete with the very best in European football.

The 1-1 draw ensured Real and Spurs remain completely level on all fronts at the top of their group.

Laurence Griffiths/GettyImages

Harry Kane, who's flick on ricocheted off Raphael Varane to give Tottenham the lead, praised his side's steady performance against the current European champions.

Kane was quoted as saying by the Daily Mail: "It was a big statement. A few years ago we were playing Europa League and to come here to the Bernabeu and put in a performance like that — we drew and maybe could have won — shows what kind of team we are."

His battle with the Los Blancos defence was always going to be intriguing coming into the game, and the 24-year-old certainly didn't crumble under the pressure, forcing Keylor Navas into action several times, including a spectacular save from the Costa Rican in the second half.

And after the game, Kane was spotted patting Navas on the back as he passed him while exiting the stadium.

As the video shows, Harry Kane praises him for the "great saves", to which Navas responded "Thank you my friend, bye bye".





Kane has, once again, continued his stupendous goalscoring habits this season, netting 11 goals in 11 games. This has earned him the interest of many of Europe's top clubs over the past few seasons, with Barcelona the latest to show interest in the 24 year-old.

The return fixture at Wembley on November 1st will certainly be one to look forward to, with both teams looking to go top of the group.