Hatem Ben Arfa Set For Premier League Return After Being Phased Out at PSG

Hatem Ben Arfa is looking for an escape route out of Paris Saint Germain after falling out of favour at the French club, and he could make a return to the Premier League as early as the January transfer window.

The former Newcastle winger has seen a reduced amount of time on the pitch with the inclusion of new signings Neymar and Kylian Mbappe, as well as the depth within the squad with the likes of Julian Draxler, Angel Di Maria and Lucas Moura all also competing for starting places. The Daily Mail report that this is a key factor in Ben Arfa's potential return.

PSG told the 30-year-old that he was free to leave the club in the summer, but his lawyer Jean-Jacques Bertrand threatened legal action over the club 'freezing him out' of their plans. Bertrand sent a letter to Sporting Director Antero Henrique, and soon after Ben Arfa was reinstated to the PSG squad.





Bertrand told L'Equipe "We demand that the club respects its obligations. There is a very clear regression in Hatem's working conditions here."

Many Premier League clubs will be keeping their eye on a potential move for the technical French winger. Many Newcastle fans seem more than happy to welcome him back to St. James Park, while some believe he doesn't deserve the opportunity of a return.

Ben Arfa had a Premier League career filled with ups and downs, but he has the experience and knowledge of the league to comeback and fit straight into a lot of teams where he could make a huge impact on the season.