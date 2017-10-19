Hugo Lloris Claims Real Madrid Result Proves His Faith in Manager Mauricio Pochettino

Tottenham Hotspur goalkeeper and captain Hugo Lloris has stated his belief that Tuesday night's 1-1 draw with reigning European champions Real Madrid has justified his decision to immediately support manager Mauricio Pochettino when the Argentine was first hired in 2014.

Lloris has been linked with various moves away from Spurs in recent seasons, but he has seen a steady improvement since Pochettino arrived, from playing in the Europa League to now taking points off Real Madrid in their own backyard.

"From the first moment I believed in Pochettino, and that's it," Lloris is quoted as saying by various sources in the wake of the game at the Bernabeu this week.

Laurence Griffiths/GettyImages

"It was my feeling when I met him and I was right at the time. He is a great manager and the Real Madrid game proved it," the 94-cap French international explained.

"Now I just enjoy the football we play. Sometimes in football you live great moments and you live some sad moments. But there is a great potential in the squad, a great project in our club, and I am looking forward to see this development. I try my best to help the team and the club to develop, too."





With 220 appearances under his belt, Lloris has played more games for Spurs than he has for any other club in his career and has very much become part of the furniture in his five years.

Spurs are poised to qualify for the Champions League knockout rounds if they can maintain their form throughout the rest of the group stage, and are leading the chasing pack in the Premier League title race behind the two Manchester clubs.