Jose Mourinho Takes Cheeky Pop at Liverpool Following Man Utd's Victory Over Benfica

By 90Min
October 19, 2017

Jose Mourinho appeared to take a subtle swipe at Liverpool in the immediate aftermath of Manchester United's 1-0 win Champions League win over Benfica.

The Portuguese adopted a patronising and sarcastic approach after the final whistle, and made a dig relating to the Reds and their showing in the Premier League against United last weekend.

PATRICIA DE MELO MOREIRA/GettyImages

He said, as quoted by the Metro: "We put men around him [Benfica goalkeeper Mile Svilar] on corners so he cannot come out. He risks a lot, but only top keepers do that. He was unlucky for the goal.

"We knew the Benfica pressure could not stay for 90 minutes. The amazing defensive work Liverpool did against us, Benfica could not do that for the whole game.

Ian Walton/GettyImages

"Without any pressure, we knew the goal would arrive. We forced a little more and with quality and sharpness we could have killed the game more."

Mourinho also got under Chelsea manager Antonio Conte's skin by claiming the Italian 'cries too much', and it would appear that the mind games are well and truly under way.

United took all three points in Lisbon thanks to a goalkeeping gaffe from 18-year-old Mile Svilar, who carried a looping Marcus Rashford free-kick over his own goal line after taking up a poor starting position.

