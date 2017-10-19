Kevin De Bruyne Confirms Contract Talks at Man City But Insists He's in No Rush to Sign a New Deal

By 90Min
October 19, 2017

Manchester City star Kevin De Bruyne has admitted that talks over a new contract have been opened by his agent, but the player also insists he's in no rush to put pen to paper, per the Mirror.

Patrick De Koster, the player's representative, recently revealed plans to approach City on behalf of the Belgian, also suggesting that the wage requests could be a figure near what Paris Saint-Germain attackers Neymar and Kylian Mbappe earn.

OLI SCARFF/GettyImages

"His salary? I cannot say. But if you think what Neymar and Kylian Mbappe are being paid, you can picture," De Koster said to CRC Radio.

De Bruyne, meanwhile, has since revealed that his agent has already spoken to the club's director of football. 

"My agent went already one time to Txiki [Begiristain]," he claimed.

"Talks are coming. I'm patient anyway, I don't stress. I think I read something in the press but I have time."

The former Chelsea and Wolfsbug midfielder was involved in City's 2-1 Champions League win over Napoli on Tuesday and is very pleased with the match's outcome.

Despite all of the praise he has received recently, he says that he doesn't concentrate on it.

"The second half was more difficult," he said. "They were playing really good football. In the end it's a great result for us. We handled it quite well and we're very happy with the nine points.

"I don't care. I have to do the things that I do. In football you are going to have highs and lows and you have to live in the middle. I just like to enjoy my football, that's a big part of me."

De Bruyne also got into a spat with teammates Fernandinho and David Silva as a result of them trying to prevent him from speaking to the match officials, but has played it down, rightly claiming that arguments are quite normal.

"It happens," the midfielder explained. "There's nothing wrong. After one minute, it's over. At home I get some arguments with my wife! I think it's normal, it's necessary."

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today and get 2 FREE gifts.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Search Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters