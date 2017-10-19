Kevin De Bruyne Confirms Contract Talks at Man City But Insists He's in No Rush to Sign a New Deal

Manchester City star Kevin De Bruyne has admitted that talks over a new contract have been opened by his agent, but the player also insists he's in no rush to put pen to paper, per the Mirror.

Patrick De Koster, the player's representative, recently revealed plans to approach City on behalf of the Belgian, also suggesting that the wage requests could be a figure near what Paris Saint-Germain attackers Neymar and Kylian Mbappe earn.

OLI SCARFF/GettyImages

"His salary? I cannot say. But if you think what Neymar and Kylian Mbappe are being paid, you can picture," De Koster said to CRC Radio.

De Bruyne, meanwhile, has since revealed that his agent has already spoken to the club's director of football.

"My agent went already one time to Txiki [Begiristain]," he claimed.

"Talks are coming. I'm patient anyway, I don't stress. I think I read something in the press but I have time."

The former Chelsea and Wolfsbug midfielder was involved in City's 2-1 Champions League win over Napoli on Tuesday and is very pleased with the match's outcome.

Despite all of the praise he has received recently, he says that he doesn't concentrate on it.

"The second half was more difficult," he said. "They were playing really good football. In the end it's a great result for us. We handled it quite well and we're very happy with the nine points.

"Let me talk! Let me talk! Let me talk!"



Kevin De Bruyne loses his cool with David Silva when trying to speak to the officials 👀 pic.twitter.com/t0x3QrbT61 — BT Sport Football (@btsportfootball) October 17, 2017

"I don't care. I have to do the things that I do. In football you are going to have highs and lows and you have to live in the middle. I just like to enjoy my football, that's a big part of me."

De Bruyne also got into a spat with teammates Fernandinho and David Silva as a result of them trying to prevent him from speaking to the match officials, but has played it down, rightly claiming that arguments are quite normal.

"It happens," the midfielder explained. "There's nothing wrong. After one minute, it's over. At home I get some arguments with my wife! I think it's normal, it's necessary."