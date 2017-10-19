League Two Player Retrospectively Charged for Diving in Landmark Case for the FA

Carlisle United forward Shaun Miller has been given the dubious honour of becoming the first player in English football to be retrospectively charged for diving after the FA introduced a new ruling allowing punishment 'Successful Deception of a Match Official.'

Announced in May, the addition to the rulebook states: "Where there is clear and overwhelming evidence to suggest a match official has been deceived by an act of simulation, and as a direct result, the offending player's team has been awarded a penalty and/or an opposing player has been dismissed, The FA will be able to act retrospectively under its Fast Track system."

#CUFC's Shaun Miller faces English football's first ever retrospective ban for 'Successful Deception of a Match Official'.



Here's why. pic.twitter.com/kTDp5ibQdi — Not The Top 20 Pod (@NTT20Pod) October 19, 2017

And after Miller was seen to have successfully conned referee Scott Duncan to win a penalty for his team in a League Two match against Wycombe Wanderers on Wednesday night, landmark action has retrospectively been taken against him by the FA.

The incident will now be reviewed by a panel consisting of a former match official, a former player and a former manager. If Miller is found guilty, he faces a two-game suspension.

It is hoped that extending the power of the FA to punish divers after the fact will discourage other players from deliberately cheating though simulation in the future.