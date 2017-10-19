League Two Player Retrospectively Charged for Diving in Landmark Case for the FA

By 90Min
October 19, 2017

Carlisle United forward Shaun Miller has been given the dubious honour of becoming the first player in English football to be retrospectively charged for diving after the FA introduced a new ruling allowing punishment 'Successful Deception of a Match Official.'

Announced in May, the addition to the rulebook states: "Where there is clear and overwhelming evidence to suggest a match official has been deceived by an act of simulation, and as a direct result, the offending player's team has been awarded a penalty and/or an opposing player has been dismissed, The FA will be able to act retrospectively under its Fast Track system."

And after Miller was seen to have successfully conned referee Scott Duncan to win a penalty for his team in a League Two match against Wycombe Wanderers on Wednesday night, landmark action has retrospectively been taken against him by the FA.

The incident will now be reviewed by a panel consisting of a former match official, a former player and a former manager. If Miller is found guilty, he faces a two-game suspension.

It is hoped that extending the power of the FA to punish divers after the fact will discourage other players from deliberately cheating though simulation in the future.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today and get 2 FREE gifts.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Search Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters