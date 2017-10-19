Manchester United Youngster Banned From Driving for 8 Months After Speeding in Valencia

By 90Min
October 19, 2017

Manchester United youngster Andreas Pereira, who is currently on loan with Valencia, has lost his driving license for eight months after he was caught speeding in the middle of Valencia.

As reported by Valencia newspaper outlet Levante, the 21-year-old was caught driving his Bentley at 148 km/h, in an urban area of the city where the speed limit is 50 km/h.

Pereira stood before a judge on Tuesday in court, and was fined £3,212, as well as having his licence withdrawn for eight months. 

The Brazilian has since publicly expressed his remorse for his lapse in judgement on Twitter, saying: "I'm truly sorry for driving in my car at an excessive speed yesterday afternoon, I will accept the punishment given to me."

He added, "It's important to be cautious when driving and always respect the rules. Lesson learned."

He has made six appearances this season so far for a high flying Valencia team who are currently second in La Liga after remaining unbeaten.

Both Valencia and Manchester United will be hugely disappointed with his actions off the pitch after impressing with his performances so far this season.

Valencia and Pereira face a difficult game next time out when they host Sevilla at the Mestalla, with the home team looking to remain unbeaten.

