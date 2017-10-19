Premier League Fantasy Football: Who's Hot and Who's Not in Gameweek 9

After some exciting midweek European fixtures for England's top clubs, which saw Liverpool record a 7-0 rout over Maribor whilst Spurs drew at the Bernabeu, Premier League action returns to us and we are very much looking forward to it.

West Ham and Brighton kick us off when they face each other at the London Stadium on Friday night, whilst enticing match ups between Chelsea and Watford on Saturday as well as Spurs against Liverpool on Sunday should serve up some entertaining football.

Who should you draft into your fantasy football line-up this week? Here are some tips...

Goalkeepers

Who's Hot

David De Gea - The Spanish international earned his side a point with a phenomenal save from Joel Matip at Anfield, keeping a clean sheet after 90 minutes. De Gea is the leading keeper in the game so far and is a no brainer to choose, should you be able to afford him.

Ederson - City's sweeper keeper has had very little to do this season due to his teammates scintillating attacking capabilities, but he has been a reliable figure nonetheless. City welcome Burnley to the Etihad, and you wouldn't expect the Clarets to pose the Brazilian many issues.

Who's Not

Jack Butland - Fresh from conceding seven goals at the Etihad, the England international is in uncharacteristically poor form, and it remains to be seen whether he can get back to his usual solid self when Bournemouth come to town this weekend.

Jonas Lossl - The Terriers are without a win in their last five, and look set for more misery when Jose Mourinho's men travel to the Kirklees Stadium, with Lossl's clean sheet bonus sure to come under fire.

Defenders

Who's Hot

Kyle Walker - The former Tottenham man has already recorded three assists so far this campaign playing in Pep Guardiola's wing back focused system, and has a good chance of adding to that against Burnley.

Davinson Sanchez - Spurs' £42m man has slotted seamlessly into Mauricio Pochettino's formidable backline, helping his new side to four wins in their last five games.

Who's Not

Ashley Williams - The Welsh international has been in extremely poor form this term for the Toffees, and doesn't look like turning his form around against Arsenal this weekend.

Nathan Ake - Bournemouth's Dutch defender has struggled to help his side earn clean sheets this season, and given his price in game, you would be wise to drop the former Chelsea man.

Midfielders

Who's Hot

Kevin De Bruyne - Need I say more? The Belgian has been in world class form all season, pulling off passes we can't even see are on from the TV screen, and with the movement in front of him he's sure to rack up a few more assists.

Mohamed Salah - The Egyptian was arguably Liverpool's most dangerous performer against United last weekend, and should love playing on the wide, open Wembley turf such is his effectiveness at running in behind.

Who's Not

Dele Alli - Spurs' boy wonder has tailed off in recent weeks after a decent start to the campaign, and his extremely lofty price in the game should make you question his inclusion in your side.

Henrikh Mkhitaryan - United's Armenian source of creativity has looked devoid of such in recent matches for the Red Devils, and his place in the United eleven is under threat.

Forwards

Who's Hot

Gabriel Jesus - The 20-year-old hotshot is in exquisite form for the Citizens, and is a good bet to add to his impressive goal tally against Burnley this Saturday.

Tammy Abraham - The Chelsea loanee faces an out of sorts Leicester side this weekend, fresh from his match winning brace against Huddersfield to take his tally to four league goals for the season.

Who's Not

Jermain Defoe - Bournemouth's usually lethal poacher has seen the goals dry up so far this season, notching just once this term.

Kelechi Iheanacho - Leicester's £25m man is yet to score this season for the Foxes, and was guilty of an abject performance against West Brom on Monday night whilst also needlessly giving away the freekick for Nacer Chadli's goal.