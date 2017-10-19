Social Media Reacts Hilariously to Chelsea Defender Gary Cahill's Ridiculous Head Bandage

Chelsea's Champions League encounter with Roma was undeniably a fantastic spectacle in its own right, with the Premier League champions drawing 3-3 with their Italian opponents.

The game included some extraordinary strikes, including a Robin van Persie-esque volley from Edin Dzeko and a trademark David Luiz shot from distance, but undoubtedly the funniest thing from the match was the medical attention Gary Cahill received after going down injured.

Dan Mullan/GettyImages

Chelsea's medical team decided sticking one solitary bit of bandage wouldn't do the trick for Cahill, who took a blow to the face, and the England international returned to the pitch sporting a very different look.

A tad excessive, perhaps? Having already conceded three goals, a bandaged Cahill managed to keep Roma quiet for the last 20 minutes as Chelsea battled back to secure a draw at Stamford Bridge, thanks to Eden Hazard's header.

Twitter responded in hilarious fashion after Cahill's unfortunate fashion faux pas, with one user likening the former Bolton man to Game of Thrones' Olenna Tyrell...

I want Cersei to know it was me pic.twitter.com/CAGf0QoOqi — Nabilon (@EscoMus) October 18, 2017

Another thought Cahill was paying tribute to the album cover art of Neutral Milk Hotel's classic second album, In The Aeroplane Over The Sea...

Gary Cahill's homage to Neutral Milk Hotel. pic.twitter.com/wri2BP8aew — Dafydd Pritchard (@DafPritchard) October 18, 2017

There's no doubting Cahill looked absolutely ridiculous, due to the over the top nature of the treatment dished out by Chelsea's medical staff, and other social media users pointed out that he bared resemblance to some humorous celebrity figures.

Somewhere out there Gary Cahill is coming home to John Travolta’s wife and teenage daughter pic.twitter.com/uBhKbWcfld — Nooruddean (@BeardedGenius) October 18, 2017

I'm not entirely sure what this next one is trying to say... Perhaps that Gary Cahill has an unusually long neck? Yes? No? Either way, it's still hilarious.

One account even compared the centre-back to the alien creature from E.T.

Just us who thinks Gary Cahill looked other-worldly familiar at the end of that game?#CFC #ASRoma #UCL pic.twitter.com/L7lfCBqRK8 — Omnisport (@OmnisportNews) October 18, 2017

While of course we all hope Cahill doesn't suffer any long-lasting effects from the knock, hopefully he can sport the bandage when Chelsea take on Watford on Saturday.