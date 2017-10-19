Thomas Meunier Jokes About Neymar Penalty Incident During PSG 6-1 Defeat at Barcelona

Last season, Belgian defender Thomas Meunier and Brazilian forward Neymar met when their respective sides, Paris Saint-Germain and Barcelona faced each other in a thrilling two-leg tie in the Champions League.

PSG and Meunier went into the second leg of the tie 4-0 up, with progression into the semi-finals all but inevitable. But Barcelona shockingly turned it around by beating the French side 6-1. During the match, Meunier conceded a penalty when he appeared to trip Neymar in the box with his head.

JOSEP LAGO/GettyImages

After Neymar's £200m world record transfer to Paris Saint Germain, Meunier and his now teammate Neymar were reunited for the first time since that Champions League tie.

Meunier told BeIN SPORTS, via 10sport, that he had the chance to ask Neymar about that incident which helped cost his PSG side the win that night.

"We did not talk again in the last eight of the Champions League return last year," he said. "Personally, I just asked him if there was a penalty or not."

Laughing, Meunier joked "He replied yes, of course, he is not going to say that there was no penalty."

Meunier has been in red hot form this season, with seven goals and seven assists for club and country in his last ten games. Nine games undefeated, PSG sit six points clear at the top of the Ligue 1 table.

Now teammates, Neymar and Meunier are thriving in Paris where the Brazilian forward already has nine goals from his first ten games. After their emphatic 3-0 win over Bayern Munich last month, PSG could be the team to watch out for in the Champions League this season.