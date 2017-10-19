Watford Boss Marco Silva Warns Troy Deeney to Keep His Opinions to Himself After Arsenal Rant

Troy Deeney has been told to keep his mouth shut by Watford manager Marco Silva after the striker brutally criticised Arsenal following the Hornets' 2-1 victory last Saturday.

The Watford striker has become a social media sensation over the past week, claiming in a forthright interview after the match that the Gunners 'lack cajones' and that Hector Bellerin gave away a penalty because 'he had his long hair in the way'.

"There's a reason Arsenal lost and it wasn't because of one penalty..."



Troy Deeney says Arsenal players "lack cojones" 👀 #PLTonight pic.twitter.com/4yEbq9Yyxv — BT Sport Football (@btsportfootball) October 14, 2017

His boss has now publicly condemned his players words, telling the Sun: "“About what was said, I spoke with him and it is finished. It is important for us and a club, for our players to speak about our work and what we do as a team.





"Troy Deeney knows my opinion on this. My opinion will stay between me and him. I spoke to him about everything. We will see in the next match and we will see what happens."

Matthew Lewis/GettyImages

Silva added: "“For my players we must look inside and not outside and respect ourselves, as well. That moment, Troy gave his opinion but it is finished now.”





Deeney came off the bench late on against Arsenal and made a crucial contribution to earn Watford yet another three points to keep them in the Champions League places.

Marco Silva joined the club from Hull City over the summer and has guided them to their best start to a season in Premier League history, but they now face another tough hurdle as they travel to Stanford Bridge on Saturday to face the champions Chelsea.

However, the Portuguese manager played down his side's position, saying: "It is not the most important thing to us. Of course, it is really good when you see the table and the position but it is too early.”