AC Milan Boss Vincenzo Montella Faces Sack as San Siro Chiefs Begin to Lose Patience

By 90Min
October 20, 2017

AC Milan boss Vincenzo Montella is under huge pressure to produce a turn around in form over the coming weeks, with San Siro chiefs reportedly beginning to lose their patience with the 43-year-old.

Things started positively for the former Fiorentina manager this campaign, with the Serie A giants collecting maximum points from their opening three games in all competitions. 

However, a 4-1 battering by third-place Lazio, a 2-0 home defeat to Roma and the last-minute surrender to bitter city rivals Inter Milan in the derby last weekend has provoked cause for concern surrounding the former striker's ability to do the job, according to Italian news outlet CalcioMercato.

Montella, unlike so many others in the past, has been able to survive a take over from new leadership so far, with Chinese group Sino-Europe Sports confirming they had received control of the Milan club in April of this year. 

The new owners then went on to supply the 43-year-old with over £175m to spend during the summer transfer window, with which he brought in 11 new faces - with Juventus' Leonardo Bonucci and Bayer 04 Leverkusen's Hakan Calhanoglu just two big-name signings completed. 

However, after not securing a win since September, the Asian-based owners are beginning to lose their patience with the Italian. 

Rossoneri currently lie 10th in Serie A, already 12 points behind league leaders Napoli after just eight games. 

They do, however, sit top of their Europe League group standings, less than a win's difference ahead of AEK Athens at the halfway point. 

But with the former European giants way off the pace in the league and proving to struggle when coming up against tougher opposition, it would be surprising to see Milan lift silverware at the end of the season, and even more so to see Montella still in charge if they fail to do so. 

