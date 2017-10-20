AC Milan Fans Create Hilarious Facebook Event to Rinse Flop Signing Leonardo Bonucci After AEK Draw

By 90Min
October 20, 2017

Making promises that cannot be kept can prove disastrous for a player's career. It would be damaging for anyone, but when the one who makes them is a prominent Ballon d'Or nominee, the risk of being held accountable rises exponentially. 

So has happened to AC Milan's captain and defender Leonardo Bonucci, who has been targeted on social media after his team failed to get three points out of Thursday's Europa League match against AEK Athens. 

MARCO BERTORELLO/GettyImages

And when things are left in the hands of angry fans, or, even worse, cheerful haters, there is no limit to mockery. In fact, shortly after the end of Milan's 0-0 draw with AEK, a new Facebook event invited thousands of users to attend "Bonucci's masterclass on how to change the team's balance". 

These words refer to a comment that the Italy defender himself made when he first joined the Milan side during the summer. He said: "(AC Milan) asked me if I will be able to shift the team's balance...I will work hard in order to achieve this goal".

Image by Adele Berti

In a matter of hours, more than ten thousand people were interested in the event, with three thousand attending it. 

The brilliant yet diabolic mind behind this mockery wrote a description of the event: "Have you ever wondered what 'balance' is? Where does it come from and how does it shift? This masterclass is for you!"

The topics discussed in the event description include the methods to earn the captain armband as a newbie in the team, how to act like a leader and to use mainstream media to become more popular during the transfer window. 

The post concludes: "You will also be taught about how to improve your own physical and facial expression on the field and the best ways to look self-certain when talking on camera. If we can't shift the balance, let's let the balance shift us!"


Whether Bonucci will be the teacher or the student, in this case, it is all but certain. 

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today and get 2 FREE gifts.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Search Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters